Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 676.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 78,920 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 954.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,354,000 after buying an additional 194,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

HELE opened at $225.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

