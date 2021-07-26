HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €89.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €89.59 ($105.41).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €84.26 ($99.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €79.81. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.