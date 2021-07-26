Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $236.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heska by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Heska by 8.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Heska by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 19,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.77. Heska has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

