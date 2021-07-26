Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of HES stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. Hess has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.09 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $48,648,372.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Hess by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

