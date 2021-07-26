HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

HEXO traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,944,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $630.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.08. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that HEXO will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HEXO by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in HEXO by 734.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

