HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

