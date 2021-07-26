Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.540-3.660 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.54-$3.66 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

