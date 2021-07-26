Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Fulton Financial worth $12,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 15,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

