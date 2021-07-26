Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of NorthWestern worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $494,470 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.76. 1,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,058. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

