Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.42. 6,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

