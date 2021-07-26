Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Malibu Boats accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.