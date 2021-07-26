Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Hillenbrand worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

HI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.65. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,731. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

