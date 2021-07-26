Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRS. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.27. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.77.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.