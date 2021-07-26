Holocene Advisors LP Invests $442,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 147,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 11.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

CNDT opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

