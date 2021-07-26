Holocene Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,792,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after buying an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $333.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $333.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

