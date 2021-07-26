Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 399 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,177,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

