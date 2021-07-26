Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 324.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 107,254 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE SAH opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

