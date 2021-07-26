Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Given a C$47.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$47.00 price objective on Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HCG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.14.

TSE:HCG opened at C$37.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.30. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$19.84 and a 1 year high of C$38.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 4.6407756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total transaction of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

