Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $19,380,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $7,038,000. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Finally, 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

