Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

TWNK opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Hostess Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hostess Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.