Hovde Group Trims Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Target Price to $39.00

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $42.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

