HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CENHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Centricus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000.

Shares of Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

