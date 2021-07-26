HRT Financial LP Grows Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.