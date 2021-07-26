HRT Financial LP Invests $494,000 in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

CA Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.