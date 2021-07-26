HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOSOU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000.

Shares of VOSOU stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

