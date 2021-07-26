HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.04 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

