HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.