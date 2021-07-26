HRT Financial LP Takes $500,000 Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,078,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,912,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000.

OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

