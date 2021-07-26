HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 605 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 458.67 ($5.99).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 401.60 ($5.25) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 428.96. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market cap of £82.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

