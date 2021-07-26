Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 170.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Hub Group worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $65.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.