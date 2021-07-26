Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 110,781 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

HBM opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.44.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

