Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Position Lessened by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $471.22 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

