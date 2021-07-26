i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -153.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. Analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,106,000 after buying an additional 757,319 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

