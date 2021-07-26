IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 712,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

