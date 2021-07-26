Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and $288,022.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00111526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,153.09 or 0.99953371 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.15 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

