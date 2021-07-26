IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after purchasing an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $138.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

