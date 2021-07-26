IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,126,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,960,708 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLY opened at $49.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.