IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $274.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $203.81 and a 12-month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.