IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repligen by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Repligen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

RGEN opened at $209.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.77 and a beta of 0.86. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $131.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total value of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

