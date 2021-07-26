IHT Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,697,000 after buying an additional 250,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 38.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 66.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $12.89 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.