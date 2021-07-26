II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 775.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. II-VI Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.68.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

