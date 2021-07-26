IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $1.38 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.53. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 94.95% and a negative net margin of 10,579.51%. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IMV by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

