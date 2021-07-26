IN8BIO, INC. Plans $44 Million IPO for July 30th (INAB)

IN8BIO, INC. (INAB) is planning to raise $44 million in an IPO on Friday, July 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00-$12.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $206.3 million.

IN8bio, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring cells in the human immune system that recognize and kill cancerous cells, while possessing a tumor recognition mechanism that protects healthy tissue. We are the first company to advance genetically modified gamma-delta T cells into the clinic, leveraging the powerful and naturally occurring anti-cancer properties of these cells to enable their use in combination with therapeutic administration of chemotherapy. We are conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for both of our lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200, to treat newly diagnosed glioblastoma, or GBM, and INB-100, to treat patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT. (Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive types of cancer that typically starts in the brain or the spinal cord, according to the Mayo Clinic.) (Note: IN8bio, Inc., filed terms for its re-launched IPO in an S-1/A filing dated July 22, 2021, with a new sole book-runner – B. Riley Securities – and these terms: 4 million shares at $10 to $12. The company had re-filed its IPO on March 31, 2021, with a blank S-1/A filing – no terms – and estimated proceeds of $69 million, plus two new names in its joint book-running group. That updated filing followed IN8bio’s postponement in November 2020 of a planned $75 million IPO.) “.

IN8bio, INC. was founded in 2016 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 79 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10016 and can be reached via phone at (646) 600-6438 or on the web at http://www.in8bio.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for IN8BIO INC. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8BIO INC. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.