Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,534,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 91,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.65, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.27.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

