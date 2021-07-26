InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.
Shares of INMD opened at $111.83 on Monday. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
