InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of INMD opened at $111.83 on Monday. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $113.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

