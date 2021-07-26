Insider Buying: Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Acquires £528,000 in Stock

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 20,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £36,200 ($47,295.53).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl acquired 30,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

Shares of MEAL stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.77. Parsley Box Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

