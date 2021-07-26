Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $38,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76.

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $100,251.06.

AC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 12,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.