Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Sells $159,415.82 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $159,415.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,224,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $44.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $741.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 707,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

