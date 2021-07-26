Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 13,389 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $490,305.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,690,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Technology alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90.

NASDAQ AVID traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.21. 266,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVID shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 494.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.