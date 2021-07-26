Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells 1,341 Shares of Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAL opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.69. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. Caleres’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAL shares. CL King raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 159,779 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 103.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.